This week trailers include The Me You Can't See on Apple TV, Dithee on SonyLiv and Broken But Beautiful Season 3 on AltBalaji among others

The trailers this week include Robert Downney Jr-backed Sweet Tooth, Henry Golding-starrer Snake Eyes, Dev Patel's most-anticipated The Green Knight among others.

The trailer of filmmaker Sumitra Bhave's swansong Dithee, Marathi film starring Amruta Subhash, Girish Kulkarni, Anjal Patil, was released earlier last week. Along with this, Sony Pictures also shared the trailer of the fourth and final instalment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise early Monday, 18 May.

Sweet Tooth

Netflix's upcoming comic book-inspired series, Sweet Tooth, is set in a post-apocalyptic world that sees babies born as half-human half-animal. The show follows Gus, a deer boy whose apocalyptic fairy tale takes him across the former United States to meet the strange, wonderful, and not-so-wonderful remnants of society.

Sweet Tooth premieres on 4 June on Netflix.

The Me You Can't See

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have joined forces as co-creators and executive producers of Apple TV+'s new documentary series, The Me You Can't See. It explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. Participants in the series include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, DeMar DeRozan, Langston Galloway, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead and more.

Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Alex Browne are the showrunners. It has been co-directed by the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning duo of Asif Kapadia and Dawn Porter. The Me You Can’t See will premiere on 21 May on Apple TV Plus.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3

In Broken But Beautiful Season 3, Sidharth Shukla plays the character of Agastya Rao, an aspiring director who falls in love with Rumi Desai, a scriptwriter essayed by Sonia Rathee.

The show will stream on Alt Balaji from 29 May.

Hotel Transylvania Transformania

Sony Pictures Animation dropped the official trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania early Monday morning. The fourth and final instalment of the franchise is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. For Hotel Transylvania, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as a screenwriter and executive producer. Selena Gomez will also serve as executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac's daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg, returning as Johnny.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Hotel Transylvania: Transformania in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in theaters in July.

Dithee

SonyLIV will be streaming filmmaker Sumitra Bhave last directorial Marathi movie Dithee from 21 May. This film tells the story of an ironsmith and his journey of undergoing the pain of his son’s death and experiencing the principle of non-duality. Dithee includes Amruta Subhash, Mohan Agashe, Omkar Govardhan, Kishore Kadam, Girish Kulkarni, and Dilip Prabhavalkar in pivotal roles.

Snake Eyes

Paramount Pictures on Monday shared a glimpse of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The preview introduces Henry Golding in the titular role, a fighter who trains to become an elite ninja warrior. The film provides an origin story for the character, who is part of the G.I. Joe universe.

Andrew Koji co-stars as Tommy, aka Storm Shadow, with Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness and Samara Weaving as Scarlett.

Snake Eyes is written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse and directed by Robert Schwentke. The film opens in theatres on 23 July.

The Green Knight

A new trailer for The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel was released earlier this week. Patel depicts Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew and Knight of the Round Table, while he tries to combat the monstrous green-skinned being.

The Green Knight, an adaptation of the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, also features Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, and Alicia Vikander.

Directed by David Lowry, The Green Knight will release on 30 July in theatres.

PINK: All I Know So Far

Pink will be giving a sneak peek into her life as a rock star mom and how she manages life on the road with her upcoming Amazon documentary titled, Pink: All I Know So Far. Helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, the film follows the musician on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mother of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.



P!NK: All I Know So Far will be released on 21 May

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

The upcoming Netflix documentary will chronicle the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

It releases on 22 May.