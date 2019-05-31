Hostages director Sudhir Mishra on adapting Israeli show for Indian audience, and his plans for digital medium

Director Sudhir Mishra is all set to make his debut in the digital world with an official adaptation of Israeli show Hostages. While interacting with Firstpost, he shared how his version is different than the original show.

"I have made a better version, I have shot it better and technically, we are much better. Comparison is bound to happen but we haven’t mimicked them. The original show stands on its own with fantastic actors and we give credit to them but our show is for the Indian audience. It’s a thriller with an emotional base. The characters are interesting and unpredictable, and we got a very promising cast and crew".

Sudhir has directed acclaimed films like Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Chameli and Yeh Saali Zindagi. He explained how the web platform has given storytellers a chance to reinvent themselves. "Earlier, we used to drop such stories which required time to develop or we used to come up with a shorter version of the story. But now, the web has given the advantage to narrate the story in length and it has also given the freedom to either come up with a 10-hour show or a 10-minute short film. If your story demands 10 hours to unfold then it should be made with 10 episodes, or else don’t drag just for the sake of it".

Mishra also believes that his much appreciated film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi can be made into web series as there are certain characters which can be explored more. But he believes in coming up with new ideas rather than recreating his old films.

With the growing acceptance of the digital world, Sudhir claimed that in future, there will be abundant talented stars and mediocre actors will be off the grid. "Web will affect the star system trend of Bollywood. Digital is giving a variety of talented actors so the audience will expect more from the actors. In the future, if we will get a new star, he will be a talented one. Today Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a star, Rajkummar Rao is a star, Ayushmann Khurrana has become a star. So such changes will continue to happen. Now, these mediocre actors will be in a difficult situation. You’ll not get films just because you look pretty on camera."

Apart from Hostages, Sudhir will soon direct Nawazuddin in Serious Man, a film based on Manu Joseph's novel of the same name. "We will start shooting in September. It will be for Netflix. The film is about a father-son relationship. Nawaz is playing a very interesting character and I’m very excited about working with him. It will be great fun as I’m doing a film of this nature and Nawaz will also explore his emotional side for the first time. Here, he’s not killing people but he’s giving out something."

Helmed by Applause Entertainment, Hostages will be stream from 31 May on Hotstar.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 13:47:19 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.