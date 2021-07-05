'As long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it,' said Aditya Narayan in a recent statement.

The reality TV show Indian Idol 12 has come under fire since several celebrities who appeared as judges have accused the makers of rigging the feedback given to contestants.

Host Aditya Narayan did not comment on the issue, but instead said he is not going to focus on negativity surrounding the show. The host said Indian Idol has been one of the most watched reality shows for over a decade, a fact that thrills the producers and the team.

"Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can’t speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different," said Narayan.

Amit Kumar had previously claimed he was asked to praise contestants on an episode dedicated to his father Kishore Kumar. Salim Merchant, who has also judged the show said he received similar requests from the show's makers. However, he never paid heed to them, News18 reports.

Meanwhile, singers Anuradha Paudwal and Abhijeet Sawant have come to the defence of the Indian Idol 12 singers.

Paudwal, who was recently seen as a guest judge on the show, said that it is surprising if people are questioning the contestants' talent.

Sawant, who won Indian Idol season 1, also said that if Amit Kumar had conveyed his grievances, they would have been heard, according to The Indian Express. Sawant added, “I don’t think it is right to speak after the episode has aired”.

The reality show is currently judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar.