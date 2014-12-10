Bipasha Basu will soon feature in another horror film, Alone. The actress once known for her sex appeal is now-a-days being called horror queen but she says she is fine with the tag.
Raaz was the first time Bipasha Basu starred in a horror movie. The actress was paired with her then boyfriend, Dino Morea and together they delivered a blockbuster. Produced by the Bhatt camp, the film was plagued by all the shortcomings of horror flicks, yet, it worked for its tight script and fairly good performances.
Despite being a horror film, Aatma felt more like a comedy. Bipasha did what she generally does in horror films, wear silk lingerie and mope. However, the real tragedy was that Nawazuddin Siddique, who played the dead ex-husband and the ghost was completely wasted.
Although Creature 3D had its moments of delight, which if you are familiar with Indian horror films you would know are more funny and less scary, the most definitely wasn't funny enough to make it an enjoyable watch. Basu, however, looked fitter than everyone else in the film. It’s no wonder she can outrun and outjump even the not-so-scary creature, which kept attacking her.
While Bipasha Basu was dropped from Raaz sequel, she returned in Raaz 3D and it was epic too. Not the blockbuster kind of epic that Raaz was, but this film most definitely made us laugh. Talking about starring in horror films, Basu said,"I think I have done 60 films and almost equal number in horror genre but off late I have done lot of supernatural and horror films. There was no plan that I wanted to be a horror queen. It's fine if you call me horror queen,"
