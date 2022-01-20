A pulpy and riveting thriller with a great storyline, Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein makes a refreshing change from the usual gender dynamic on screen which is being highly praised.

Anchal Singh who essays the unique character of Purva in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has garnered praise and immense love for her role. Her bold, intense and enigmatic portrayal has intrigued and appealed to the audience, keeping them hooked to the story.

Humbled by the positive reaction, Anchal Singh said, “I am overwhelmed & honoured by the response I am getting since the series has come out. It is humbling to see the praise from fans on social media. I am blown away by the love and affection people have shown to the character. Purva is complex and fierce while being elegant and pure at the same time. These different and diverse shades of the character is what attracted me most to the part and I'm surely going to carry this role close to my heart for years to come.”

Plot:

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein revolves around a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

Cast:

The show also stars Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar and Hetal Gada.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, who is known for creating popular television shows including Balika Vadhu and the series Apharan.