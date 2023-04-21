Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh shared an interesting anecdote that combined a heartwarming story about Shah Rukh Khan with how he came up with the song ‘Chaar Botal Vodka’ overnight while under the influence of alcohol. In an interview with CurlyTales, the rapper said, “I wrote ‘Chaar Botal Vodka’ in 2013, when I was touring with Shah Rukh Khan in Australia. Some people from the Punjabi community had taken offence to my music and were staging a protest.” Prior to their show, some people even staged a protest and threatened to disrupt it. It was during this tense situation that Shah Rukh took Honey Singh aside and offered him some advice, as recounted by the rapper.

Honey recalled that during the protest, some individuals accused him of spoiling their culture and misrepresenting it through his music. However, Shah Rukh Khan, who was with him during the incident, assured him if he couldn’t perform, the show wouldn’t go on. Eventually, the show did take place, and SRK comforted the rapper by pointing out that despite the protest from a small group, there were 15,000 people in the audience showing him their love. The experience left a deep impact on Honey Singh, and he expressed that it broke his heart.

The rapper further shared that he retreated to his room along with his choreographer and one dancer. Together, they consumed four bottles of vodka and wrote the song ‘Chaar Botal Vodka’ overnight. He then made Shah Rukh Khan listen to the song next morning. He, however, dismissed it saying, “Bakwas gaana hai, yeh chalega nahi (This is a terrible song, it won’t work).” But Honey Singh was confident that the song would be a hit, and indeed it became a massive success.

Honey Singh recently shared a similar anecdote about the song ‘Lungi Dance’, which he had composed for Shah Rukh Khan’s film Chennai Express. He mentioned in an interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast that Shah Rukh Khan had called him after listening to ‘Angrezi Beat’ and asked him to create a similar song. However, Honey Singh asked SRK about the vibe of the film, and after a 3-hour narration, he promised to create something for him. He then composed Lungi Dance, which Shah Rukh initially did not like. But this time too, the rapper was confident that the song would be successful, and it certainly became a hit.