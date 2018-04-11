You are here:

Homeland star Damian Lewis to portray controversial former Toronto mayor Rob Ford in upcoming movie Run This Town

PTI

Apr,11 2018 17:33:15 IST

Actor Damian Lewis will be playing controversial ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a new film.

Lewis will play the role in the film Run This Town which is currently in production in Toronto.

In an interview with Kit Magazine, Lewis said he has been fitted with a prosthetic to play the former mayor.

Damian Lewis and Rob Ford/Image from Twitter.

Damian Lewis and Rob Ford/Image from Twitter.

The film's cast also includes actors Ben Platt, Nina Dobrev and Mena Massoud. Platt will play a low-level reporter at a fictional newspaper, while Dobrev and Massoud will portray Ford's close aides.

Ford made headlines after a drug scandal and a series of controversial comments during his time as Toronto mayor between 2010 and 2014. He died at age of 46 after a fight with a rare cancer.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 17:33 PM

tags: #Ben Platt #BuzzPatrol #Damian Lewis #Hollywood #mena massoud #Nina Dobrev #Rob Ford. Entertainment

also see

Avatar 4 to be shot in Estonia; James Cameron says 'there's a connection' between Na'vi and Estonians

Avatar 4 to be shot in Estonia; James Cameron says 'there's a connection' between Na'vi and Estonians

Stranger Things 3: Plot, episodes, cast — what to expect from Netflix show's upcoming season

Stranger Things 3: Plot, episodes, cast — what to expect from Netflix show's upcoming season

Steven Spielberg says next Indian Jones may be a woman: 'Nothing wrong with changing name to Joan'

Steven Spielberg says next Indian Jones may be a woman: 'Nothing wrong with changing name to Joan'