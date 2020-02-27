You are here:

Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin joins Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters in tenth season of American Horror Story

Macaulay Culkin, who became famous as a child star for Home Alone series, will be featuring in the tenth season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story.

Murphy took to Instagram to share the ensemble cast list in the form of short videos showing waves crashing on the beach under gray skies as various names flash across the screen. "#AHSSeason10," Murphy captioned the post.

Here is Murphy's announcement



View this post on Instagram #AHSSeason10 A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Feb 26, 2020 at 7:50am PST

Culkin will star alongside Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who both are coming back to the series after sitting out on the ninth season. The tenth edition will also feature Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

American Horror Story, which Murphy created with Brad Fulchuk in 2011, was recently renewed for three more seasons by the network FX. According to Deadline, the show has received 16 Emmy nominations in its nine-season run.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 11:35:19 IST