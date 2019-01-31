You are here:

Hollywood classic Gone With The Wind will return to US theatres for 80th anniversary on 28 February

Los Angeles: One of Hollywood's all-time classics, Gone With the Wind is set to return to the big screen for its 80th anniversary.

The film, that made Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable the favourites of the hopeless romantics around the world, will be screened courtesy of Warner Bros and Fathom Events, EW reported.

Gone With the Wind will be screened on 28 February and 3 March, playing at 1 pm and 6 pm both days at participating locations.

Set against the backdrop of the Civil War and Reconstruction, Gone With the Wind is the story of Scarlett O'Hara (Leigh), a headstrong ambitious American southern belle who would go to any length to save her beloved family plantation, Tara.

Complications arise when Rhett Butler (played by Gable), a rogue with a secret heart of gold, who knows he and Scarlett are meant for each other.

Released in 1939, the timeless epic is remembered for its performances, stunning costumes and the sweeping romance.

Directed by Victor Fleming, the film received eight Oscars, including two honorary Academy Awards.

Tickets for the film's theatrical return are available now at the Fathom Events website or at participating theatre box offices.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 09:35:22 IST