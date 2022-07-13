The West is Obsessed! Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and RRR receive love, appreciation and more.

Praises have been pouring in from across the globe for Ram Charan for his path breaking performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The latest one to join the tribe is acclaimed Hollywood writer, Aaron Stewart Ahn, who stated that, "Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies."

RRR was nominated for Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards and has become the first Indian movie to make waves nationally as well as internationally on this scale. Not only this, fans in the USA region and beyond have been tweeting about watching all of the Mega Power Star super hit films like Rangasthalam !

The hysteria and the praises that have been pouring in have surely paved the way for Ram Charan's big Holywood debut, stay tuned for more!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.