Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 9th International Day of Yoga (June 21) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters. One of the attendees was the Hollywood star Richard Gere. Upon his arrival, talking about the same, Gere said, “Hope this atmosphere intoxicates the whole building.”

#WATCH | Richard Gere arrives at the UN HQ in New York to take part in the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi. “…It is a very nice feeling here today,” he says. pic.twitter.com/vbpDnYZ5O6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

The PM tweeted- “Delighted to take part in the #YogaDay programme at @UN HQ. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness.”

Delighted to take part in the #YogaDay programme at @UN HQ. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness. https://t.co/XvsB8AYfGs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Back in 2015, Gere had met the PM in New Delhi. Gere, who started his acting career in the 1970s, had become an active supporter of “free Tibet” movement led by the Dalai Lama.

He had become a practicing Tibetan Buddhist and is a persistent advocate for human rights in Tibet. He is a co-founder of the Tibet House, creator of The Gere Foundation, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet.

Gere voiced outrage Tuesday over the “cruelty” of Chinese policies in Tibet, as US Congress debated ways to pressure Beijing over alleged human rights violations in the Himalayan region.

Testifying before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, the “Pretty Woman” actor accused Chinese authorities of separating Tibetan families, prohibiting their language, destroying religious sites and engaging in nonconsensual DNA collection.

“For decades, as we know, the Chinese Communist Party’s ethnic policies have been largely predicated on containment, denial, destruction and assimilation,” said Gere, a longtime champion of Tibet who has testified in Congress several times.

