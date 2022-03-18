From Sholay to Mohabbatein, top Bollywood films to watch on #Holi

Hole, the festival of colours, is considered to be the most beloved and widely celebrated festival in India. So, to pique your enthusiasm, here is a list of movies you can watch before Holi:

Sholay

An iconic Bollywood film with the perfect cast and dialogues will make you laugh and dance to the most famous Holi song ever, Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate hai. Sholay is one of the films with famous moments that are filled with thrilling emotions. Directed by Ramesh Sippy and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan, Sholay is an evergreen film that gives us a new feeling every time we watch it.

Baghban:

The song Holi khele Raghuveera, sung by none other than Amitabh Bachhan, has the true Holi essence within it which is from the film Baghban. It will be a pity if we do not include this in our list of movies to watch before Holi. This film is a must-watch for any fan of Hindi cinema.

Mohabbatein:

If you want to watch a romantic film, you should watch this one. The presence of three well-known Bollywood actors, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in the film Mohabbatien is enough to entice you to watch it. It has many lovely songs, one of which is Soni Soni, which has a fun Holi vibe to it.

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya:

Shashank Khetan directed the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, which starred Varun Dhawan and Aliya Bhatt. Badri ki Dulhaniya is another popular Holi song from this film, which captures the spirit of Holi. This film is a wonderful blend of love and friendship, and it could be an excellent choice for you.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani:

It is difficult to say that someone has not heard the song Balam Pichkari, as it is always on everyone's holi playlist. The song is from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which is a perfect combination of love, career, friends and a happy ending. The film stars Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and their on-screen chemistry is loved by one and all.

Watching the films listed above would be a great way to spend the nights leading up to Holi and ramp up your excitement.