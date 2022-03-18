From Mohabbatein's 'Soni Soni Ankhiyon Wali' to War's 'Jai Jai Shivshankar,' a much-needed playlist for your Holi celebration

The Holi season has arrived and people can hardly wait to celebrate this vibrant festival of colours. Holi marks the advent of spring season in India and will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March, this year.

Holi celebrations are all about colours, water balloons, feasts and get-togethers. Many people organise parties where they dance to popular Hindi songs with family and friends.

To bring on the festive fervour, we have curated a list of some peppy and iconic Bollywood Holi songs which you and your loved ones can enjoy together:

'Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)' - Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt track is definitely one of the grooviest Holi songs till now. The Dhol beats in the song are just perfect and set the mood for celebrations. The tempo and lyrics of this peppy track also make it relatable to the current generation.

'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from War

With energetic beats and uber-cool lyrics, this amazing Holi song is not just about fun and enjoyment but also celebrates the power of Lord Shiva. The deadly combination of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff flaunting their dance moves will surely make your celebration even more exciting and lively.

'Go Pagal' from Jolly LLB 2

Featuring the voices of Raftaar and Nindy Kaur, this Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi's romantic Holi song has an awesome vibe to it. It's catchy beats and cheerful music can make this song your Holi anthem for the year.

'Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai' from Milan Talkies

Featuring the powerful voice of Mika Singh as well as the backdrop of Banaras' ghats, this song gives the right amount of traditional Holi vibes. Actors Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath’s dance moves are something to watch out for and one can pick some moves from them for this year's Holi celebrations.

Holi Mein Rangeele

This super energetic Holi song has been choreographed by dance guru Remo D’Souza and features Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh. Set amongst colors, water balloons and bhang, this trendy song is a complete mood-setter and will make you want to dance instantly to its beats.

'Balam Pickhari' from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Fun, frolic, cool dance steps and amusement; this songs has all the right elements required to celebrate Holi. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's peppy number remains a smashing hit among youngsters and keeps their spirits high throughout Holi celebrations.

'Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi' from Waqt- The Race Against Time

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra fill the air with utter love and romance through their stunning performance in this iconic Holi song. If you are celebrating this festival of colors with your partner, make sure to dance with them on this fast-beat and flirtatious song.

'Soni Soni Ankhiyon Wali' from Mohabbatein

This beautiful throwback song featuring Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan remains a favourite of romantic couples on the festival of colours. Let your love triumph on this festive occasion as you dance with your partner on this romantic Holi track.

Which of these songs is your favourite for this year's Holi celebrations?