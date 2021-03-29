Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar urge for a socially-distanced, safe celebration

On Holi 2021, celebrities took to social media platforms to wish their fans and shared how they are celebrating the festival of colours.

Holi, the festival of colours, is here but India is celebrating it in a low-key manner this year as the country witnesses a spike in COVID-19 cases. To mark the festive occasion, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to wish their fans and share how they are celebrating the festival of colours.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Holi with husband Nick Jonas and his parents in London, where she is shooting for her upcoming series Citadel. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar gave his Insta-fam a peek into his low-key ‘organic’ and ‘safe’ Holi 2021 celebration with his twins, Yash and Roohi, and mother Hiroo Johar.

Kangana Ranaut, who is in Jaisalmer to shoot for her upcoming movie Tejas, celebrated the festival with her team. Sanjay Dutt's shared a family Holi picture with his wife Manyatta and kids. While wishing his fans, the actor wrote, "Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones."

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback Holi picture and urged his fans to celebrate the festival from the safety of homes due to the rising number of Covid cases.

Check out the posts here

Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvPw9IkGSa — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2021

होली के दिन दिल खिल जाते हैं रंगों में रंग मिल जाते हैं...

We are having a working Holi tom but nothing can stop us from pre Holi and Holika celebrations.

This is my squad aka my family I wasn’t born with but u choose to keep ❤️#HappyHoli #Holika #Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/AaZFMv0fwJ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2021

Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones.

Wishing you all a very Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/vro3YfELRO — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 29, 2021