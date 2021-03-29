Entertainment

Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar urge for a socially-distanced, safe celebration

On Holi 2021, celebrities took to social media platforms to wish their fans and shared how they are celebrating the festival of colours.

FP Staff March 29, 2021 14:34:43 IST
Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar urge for a socially-distanced, safe celebration

Holi, the festival of colours, is here but India is celebrating it in a low-key manner this year as the country witnesses a spike in COVID-19 cases. To mark the festive occasion, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to wish their fans and share how they are celebrating the festival of colours.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Holi with husband Nick Jonas and his parents in London, where she is shooting for her upcoming series Citadel. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar gave his Insta-fam a peek into his low-key ‘organic’ and ‘safe’ Holi 2021 celebration with his twins, Yash and Roohi, and mother Hiroo Johar.

Kangana Ranaut, who is in Jaisalmer to shoot for her upcoming movie Tejas, celebrated the festival with her team. Sanjay Dutt's shared a family Holi picture with his wife Manyatta and kids. While wishing his fans, the actor wrote, "Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones."

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback Holi picture and urged his fans to celebrate the festival from the safety of homes due to the rising number of Covid cases.

Check out the posts here

Updated Date: March 29, 2021 14:35:10 IST

TAGS:

also read

Oscars 2021 nominations announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; see full list
Entertainment

Oscars 2021 nominations announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; see full list

Here is a brief guide to everything you need to know before the big announcement.

Why global acclaim for Adarsh Gourav is so satisfying: Actor's rise goes against mechanisms of regular Bollywood
Entertainment

Why global acclaim for Adarsh Gourav is so satisfying: Actor's rise goes against mechanisms of regular Bollywood

It’s surreal and commendable to think of what Adarsh Gourav has managed post The White Tiger, given that actors working in Hindi cinema don’t usually have a history of successfully and comfortably transcending their cachet to a global platform.

Nick Jonas' electronic-rich album Spaceman captures the unease, alienation of the past year
Entertainment

Nick Jonas' electronic-rich album Spaceman captures the unease, alienation of the past year

Jonas has never been more relatable.