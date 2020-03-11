Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra hosts Nick Jonas' first, Deepika Padukone shakes a leg on Balam Pichkari
Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to share their special moments from the Holi celebrations, even as reports state the coronavirus scare has put a damper on the event.
Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi in India with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mumbai, the videos of which have gone viral on social media.
Here's how Bollywood celebs painted the town red on Holi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Ever since the actress flew down to India for the Holi festivities, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been routinely sharing photos on Instagram.
She, along with Nick, participated in the celebrations first at a private party, after which they were seen frolicking with watercolours in a Pune farmhouse. In the video, a few children dunk the duo in bucketfulls of water.
Check out the video and pictures from Priyanka and Nick's celebrations
And that's how it's done! #Holi2020 @nickjonas #HoliHell A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
Nick Jonas, who wrote he is celebrating his first Holi in his "second home in India," also posted a selfie with Katrina Kaif from the Holi bash.
My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra
Deepika Padukone
Check out the video here
We finally have the diva @deepikapadukone doing the 'Balam Pichkari' step herself as she celebrates Holi❤ @pinkvilla . . . . #deepikapadukone #balampichkari #holi #happyholi #HoliVibes #HoliLookBook #holi2020 #celebs #celebrities #stars #actor #actress #pinkvilla A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) on
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan headed to Benaras to celebrate the festival of colours with her family and friends.
Benaras ki Holi @powderpinkindia @sara_vaisoha
Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took the Internet by storm as has she made her Instagram debut five days ago, shared a boomerang with pink gulaal on her cheeks.
I think pink is my colour. Agree? A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on
She also posted a picture of her son Taimur on Instagram stories, with pink gulaal applied on his cheeks the same way to that of Kareena.
Here's the picture
Happy holi with bebo and taimur #KareenaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan #TaimurAliKhan pic.twitter.com/B9FAWqAzXG
— (@queen_r11) March 10, 2020
Soha Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan posted a picture where her daughter Inaaya was seen putting colours on her parents. Kunal Kemmu also shared another picture where he thanked Inaaya for "bringing back the joys and colour" and making him "feel like a child once again."
Happy holi ! A time to forgive even if you can’t forget ... a time to spread happiness and love #happyholi @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on
Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven’t played holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to inaaya I did go to her friends holi party and ended up having so much fun. Happy Holi everyone. Wishing all of you health happiness and a life filled with colours. ❤️
Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 10:13:25 IST