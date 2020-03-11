You are here:

Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra hosts Nick Jonas' first, Deepika Padukone shakes a leg on Balam Pichkari

Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to share their special moments from the Holi celebrations, even as reports state the coronavirus scare has put a damper on the event.

Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi in India with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mumbai, the videos of which have gone viral on social media.

Here's how Bollywood celebs painted the town red on Holi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Ever since the actress flew down to India for the Holi festivities, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been routinely sharing photos on Instagram.

She, along with Nick, participated in the celebrations first at a private party, after which they were seen frolicking with watercolours in a Pune farmhouse. In the video, a few children dunk the duo in bucketfulls of water.

Check out the video and pictures from Priyanka and Nick's celebrations

Nick Jonas, who wrote he is celebrating his first Holi in his "second home in India," also posted a selfie with Katrina Kaif from the Holi bash.

View this post on Instagram

My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:12am PST

Deepika Padukone

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani energetic number ' Balam Pichkari ' had gone on to achieve an iconic status in the all-time Holi-playlist.

Deepika Padukone, who believes the song has become the new-age Holi anthem after 'Rang Barse,' grooved to the cult classic number to wish her fans on Holi. Check out the video here

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan headed to Benaras to celebrate the festival of colours with her family and friends.

View this post on Instagram

Benaras ki Holi @powderpinkindia @sara_vaisoha

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took the Internet by storm as has she made her Instagram debut five days ago, shared a boomerang with pink gulaal on her cheeks.

View this post on Instagram I think pink is my colour. Agree? A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 10, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

She also posted a picture of her son Taimur on Instagram stories, with pink gulaal applied on his cheeks the same way to that of Kareena.

Here's the picture

Soha Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan posted a picture where her daughter Inaaya was seen putting colours on her parents. Kunal Kemmu also shared another picture where he thanked Inaaya for "bringing back the joys and colour" and making him "feel like a child once again."

View this post on Instagram

Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven’t played holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to inaaya I did go to her friends holi party and ended up having so much fun. Happy Holi everyone. Wishing all of you health happiness and a life filled with colours. ❤️

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Mar 10, 2020 at 1:28am PDT

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 10:13:25 IST