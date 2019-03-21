You are here:

Holi 2019: Josh Brolin, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon wish fans a safe and happy festival of colours

FP Staff

Mar 21, 2019 13:46:30 IST

As the nation immerses itself in a rainbow of colours, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans a happy Holi. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Hrithik Roshan urged their fans to safely enjoy the festival of colours.

Josh Brolin aka Thanos aka the Mad Titan must be repenting for wiping out half of all life in Avengers: Infinity War. But he too decided to do something holy and shared a throwback picture from 2013 of him playing Holi.


Happy Holi Day! India 2013. #withshantaram

Wishing his fans, Akshay shared a new song titled Ve Maahi from his latest film Kesari. The film released in theatres on 21 March.

Preity Zinta posted a video message on Twitter, requesting followers to "not do anything I (Zinta) woudn't do".

Urging all of Twitterati to go the eco-friendly route, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani requested that their fans save water this Holi.

Happppyyy Holi everyone!! May this year be filled with colors of love, happiness and inspiration Please be safe and play this holi in an eco-friendly way! Save water !!

Wishing everyone a #happy #bright #colorful #exciting #playful #safe #holi! ❤️❗️

Ajay Devgn shared a fun picture of his son, Yug and captioned it, "All the shades of Holi...⁣"

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 13:53:32 IST

