Holi 2019: Josh Brolin, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon wish fans a safe and happy festival of colours

As the nation immerses itself in a rainbow of colours, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans a happy Holi. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Hrithik Roshan urged their fans to safely enjoy the festival of colours.

Josh Brolin aka Thanos aka the Mad Titan must be repenting for wiping out half of all life in Avengers: Infinity War. But he too decided to do something holy and shared a throwback picture from 2013 of him playing Holi.

Wishing his fans, Akshay shared a new song titled Ve Maahi from his latest film Kesari. The film released in theatres on 21 March.

May this Holi add more colors to your life. Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli and Navroz Mubarak as well — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2019

Let the colors of Holi spread happiness, peace and love all around! Wish you all a very #HappyHoli! pic.twitter.com/dAWBavWHMj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2019

Preity Zinta posted a video message on Twitter, requesting followers to "not do anything I (Zinta) woudn't do".

Color the world with your goodness and good intentions....#happyholi to you and yours...❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 21, 2019

Let the vivid colors of Holi spread love and happiness. Hope you all enjoy and treasure some joyful moments #HappyHoli — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 21, 2019

May the spirit and colors of Holi fill you with happiness, peace and love. Happy Holi beautiful people. #HappyHoli — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 21, 2019

Urging all of Twitterati to go the eco-friendly route, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani requested that their fans save water this Holi.

View this post on Instagram

Happppyyy Holi everyone!! May this year be filled with colors of love, happiness and inspiration Please be safe and play this holi in an eco-friendly way! Save water !!

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Mar 20, 2019 at 11:27pm PDT

Let’s Save Water this #Holi and spread colours of kindness — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) March 21, 2019

View this post on Instagram

Wishing everyone a #happy #bright #colorful #exciting #playful #safe #holi! ❤️❗️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Mar 20, 2019 at 11:31pm PDT

This Holi let us strive to paint a colourful world for everyone! Stay safe, enjoy responsibly! Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/LHNSqf5Ctj — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 21, 2019

Ajay Devgn shared a fun picture of his son, Yug and captioned it, "All the shades of Holi...⁣"

Happy Holi to everyone ... Let these smiles and colours never fade away from our lives ... https://t.co/WlRUKc4IaH — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) March 21, 2019

T 3125 - होली का त्योहार है , रंग भरी ख़ुशित्यों की, बौ-छार है

दिल, घर, भरे आपका

संपन्न रूप हो सबका

प्रार्थना जो दिल में ढले

ध्यान उन सब को भी मिले

प्राणो की आहुति दे ,जन, देश, प्रति, जो सब, हो-शियार हैं ।। pic.twitter.com/HuyVA3XdmW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 13:53:32 IST