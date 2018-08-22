Hold The Dark trailer: Jeffrey Wright hunts down a pack of man-eating wolves in Netflix's thriller

Based on the novel of the same name by William Giraldi, Hold The Dark is set in the snowy wilderness of Alaska. Jeremy Wright plays Russell Core, a retired wolf expert, who volunteers to help Medora Sloane (played by Riley Keough of Girlfriend Experience) track down her child, believed to be taken by wolves. During his investigation, Core is told by a local, "It's not the first time people died out there."

When Medora's husband Vernon (played by Alexander Skarsgård of The Legend of Tarzan) returns home from war, things take a much darker and violent turn, worse than the man-eating animals in the remote Alaskan setting. The film also stars James Badge Dale as Donald Marium (of Iron Man 3), a local cop.

Jeremy Saulnier has helmed this psychological thriller from a script adapted by his frequent collaborator Macon Blair, writes IndieWire. Blair also has a cameo in the film. Entertainment Weekly reports that Saulnier, who previously helmed Murder Party, Green Room and Blue Ruin, shot the film with real wolves.

Hold The Dark will have a world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in September. Following this, the film will release on Netflix on 28 September.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 12:56 PM