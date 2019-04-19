Hobbs and Shaw: Idris Elba becomes Black Superman in second trailer of upcoming film

Universal Pictures released the second trailer of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on Thursday. Hobbs & Shaw is a spin off to the Fast & Furious franchise and its trailer is packed with over-the-top action sequences which is just what the franchise is popular for.

Hobbs & Shaw moves two years forward from where Fate of the Furious left off as the titular duo of Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Stathom) puts aside their differences to save the world.

Saving the world is easy, but working together is going to be a real pain in the ass. @FastFurious Presents: @HobbsAndShaw hits theaters August 2. ❤️ this tweet to be the first to see new content. #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/hsXT88Pyeh — Hobbs & Shaw (@HobbsAndShaw) April 18, 2019

This time around, the audience will see Shaw's sister, Hattie played by Vanessa Kirby, who has apparently stolen a virus from the villain Brixton, played by Idris Elba. Brixton describes himself as Black Superman, and may remind the viewers of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War as his intentions to get hold of the virus and wipe out half the humanity matches with the super villain.

From the looks of it, the franchise’s latest spin-off is laden with choreographed fight sequences, a chase sequence, gun-play, explosions, massive amount of property damage, and Helen Mirren who makes an appearance as Magdalene Shaw (Deckard, Owen, and Hattie’s mother). The film also stars Eddy Marsan, Cliff Curtis and Eiza Gonzalez.

Directed by David Leitch, best known for his work in Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw is slated for a 2 August release.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 11:18:47 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.