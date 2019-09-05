History TV 18's Mahakaleshwar - Legends of Shiva traces ancient histories of Ujjain and its Lord

Set to premiere on 5 September, History TV 18's documentary Mahakaleshwar - Legends of Shiva, brings to light the traditions, science, mysticism and the festival of Mahashivratri associated with the temple of the Lord in Ujjain.

Among the twelve jyotirlingas, where Shiva is believed to have appeared in all his glory and radiance, the temple of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain is a popular pilgrimage destination and continues to attract thousands of devotees every year, especially for Mahashivratri, the festival celebrating the union of Shiva and goddess Parvati.

Mahakaleshwar - Legends of Shiva, follows the life in the city and temple leading up to this festival and explores the symbolism, rituals, practices and beliefs followed in this place of worship. The characters featured in the documentary are also said to straddle tradition and modernity. In this city of Madhya Pradesh are 20-year-old Mansi, a biker and horse-riding enthusiast who regularly fasts for Lord Shiva and the costume collector, affectionately called “Muskurake”, for whom, Mahashivratri is the high point of the calendar.

So also, for Ujjain’s award-winning Nagada Samrath, regular urban life is seldom at odds with his passion for creating Mahakaleshwar’s instrument of choice, the ‘damru’. And for Aghori Baba Bam Bam Nath, devotion to Mahakaleshwar - the Lord of Time, transcends time itself.

As well, the city of Ujjain is an ancient land abundant with historical significance. Ujjaini, as it was once known, was considered to be an important centre for scientific discourse and the measurement of time. Legend has it that the temple of Mahakaleshwar is also situated at the point where the ancient Indian Prime Meridian and the Tropic of Cancer once intersected.

Moreover, Ujjain is also home to one of the four ancient Indian observatories and sundials that has survived the passage of time, the Jantar Mantar, which was once used for making astronomical calculations.

Through its depictions of the city's myriad colours, the documentary is set to showcase Ujjain's history, the devotion for its presiding deity and the coming together of thousands in celebration of their faith during the Mahashivratri.

Mahakaleshwar: Legends of Shiva premieres on 5 September at 8 pm on HISTORY TV18

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 09:44:36 IST