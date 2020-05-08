History channel, Bill Clinton collaborate on documentary about history of American presidency; project to air in 2021

New York: The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.

During an announcement of programming plans on Thursday, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.”

It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.

History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Goodwin’s signing comes after Washington, released earlier this year, became the most-watched miniseries on cable over the past three years.

Lincoln is a three-part series, featuring two-hour episodes, and will chronicle Lincoln's childhood years struggling with poverty, his young days as a prairie lawyer, his election for the presidency, and the eventual assassination. It will feature scripted sequences, interviews from experts, photographs and original documents.

The Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, History said.

“Understanding our past provides a pathway for our future, which is why I’m so glad to be partnering again with History to tell the remarkable stories of some of our best past presidents,” Goodwin is quoted as saying in a Deadline report. “To truly appreciate how Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt handled extreme national crises and overcame heart-wrenching personal adversities can reassure us that as trying as our situation is now today, our country and our people have endured and prevailed through other tremendously trying times.”

According to Deadline, History had earlier planned to air scripted drama series, The Breach: Inside The Impeachment of Bill Clinton. However, the project, based on Peter Baker’s book, was later abandoned.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: May 08, 2020 09:19:53 IST