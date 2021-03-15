Hip-hop maestro Nas wins first-ever Grammy for 14th studio album King's disease

Nas's first Grammy nomination was for Best Rap Solo Performance for 'If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)' in 1996.

After more than two decades and 13 albums rapper Nas has won his first Grammy. He secured the Best Rap Album award for King's Disease at the 15 March ceremony.

His new LP beat D Smoke (Black Habits), Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony), Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist (Alfredo), and Royce Da 5’9″ (The Allegory).

Nas has been nominated 14 times so far. His first Grammy nomination was for Best Rap Solo Performance for 'If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)' in 1996. His projects Hip Hop Is Dead (2007), Untitled (2008), and Life Is Good (1999) were also nominated for Best Rap Album, but did not secure the winning trophy, writes Billboard. In 2012, he received three nominations for 'Daughters' and 'Cherry Wine' with the late Amy Winehouse.

King's Disease features guest appearances from Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Brucie B, Nas's supergroup The Firm, Fivio Foreign, and ASAP Ferg. Hit-Boy and Gabriel “G Code” Zardes have produced the album.