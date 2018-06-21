Hip-hop artist Mary J Blige to play police officer in Paramount Players' horror thriller Body Cam

Los Angeles: Actress Mary J Blige has been roped in for horror thriller film Body Cam.

The film is being made by Paramount's Paramount Players division. Malik Vitthal, who was behind the 2014 John Boyega crime drama Imperial Dreams, is directing the feature, which is being produced by Matt Kaplan.

Body Cam focuses on several Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) police officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white policemen, all of which is caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover-up.

Mary J Blige will play an officer who is rocked by visions and begins to investigate the cover-up, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

It is the first top-lining role for Blige, who for years made her mark as a groundbreaking rapper and R&B/hip-hop artist. She has won nine Grammys while selling millions of albums.

She has appeared in several films like Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise and racial drama Mudbound.

Blige's portrayal of a hard-working and troubled wife and mother in Dee Rees’ racial drama Mudbound won her not just an Oscar nomination but Golden Globe and SAG Award mentions.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:03 PM