Sri Lankan artist Yohani's viral blockbuster track 'Manike Mage', is all set to have a Hindi version in Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria's Thank God! A special Hindi version of the song will be part of the film which will see a theatrical release next year.

Indra Kumar has collaborated with the producer Bhushan Kumar to bring together Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh for the unique slice of life comedy. Unlike any of Indra Kumar's previous blockbusters, Thank God will be a newer avatar with laughter and a beautiful message at the end which will connect with families and be relatable in today's world. The film will see the exciting debut of Yohani's hit track in a desi version! The song will be composed by Tanishk & the lyrics are being penned by Rashmi Virag.

Confirms Director Indra Kumar, "Yohani's song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God! We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. 'Thank God' is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year!"

Adds Producer Bhushan Kumar, "We are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with such a talented musician like Yohani and presenting her hit track Manike Mage Hithe in the first Desi version for Indian fans. We have always been at the forefront of musical trends and this is going to be an exciting track for all Indian fans! 'Thank God' is a special family entertainer for all audiences to come together and watch, and we are eagerly looking forward to its theatrical release soon!"

Singing Sensation Yohani speaks of her elation on collaborating with India's biggest movie powerhouses, "I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film! I am looking forward to visiting India soon!"

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.