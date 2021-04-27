Hina Khan tests positive for coronavirus, goes into home quarantine
'All I need is your prayers,' Hina Khan wrote in an Instagram post and urged everyone who had come in contact with her to test for coronavirus.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Hina Khan, in a social media post on 27 April, said she has tested positive for COVID-19 .
The actor wrote that she is quarantining at home and following medical advice. She also urged everyone who had come in contact with her to get tested for coronavirus . she has “home quarantined”
Here is her post
Khan's co-workers and friends from the TV industry like Surbhi Chandna, Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Rashami Desai wished for her a speedy recovery.
Recently, the actor's father passed away due to a reported cardiac arrest, writes NDTV. Following his demise, Khan said she would be taking time off from social media to mourn with her family.
Khan was recently shooting for a music video with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir. She left the shoot after getting the news of her father’s death.
She shot to fame after playing the lead role of Akshara in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which released last year.
