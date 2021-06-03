Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh romance in music video for ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’
'Baarish Ban Jaana' is sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev.
The makers of the music video 'Baarish Ban Jaana' have finally released the much-awaited song today, 3 June.
The video features TV stars Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh who have been paired for the first time on screen. The music video was shot in April this year in Kashmir and features a glimpse of the picturesque location.
The song released earlier in the day on YouTube and fans are amazed by Hina and Shaheer’s on-screen chemistry. 'Baarish Ban Jaana' is a perfect monsoon melody track that has been sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev while the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.
Take a look at the new song here
#BaarishBanJaana ab hua aapka! Go watch it now on the @vyrlorigianls YouTube channel - https://t.co/a0XVDHjn5P@VYRLOriginals @Shaheer_S @stebinbenmusic #PayalDev pic.twitter.com/mqnPI0UHkU
— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 3, 2021
As the music video begins, it shows the media covering the news of Hina and Shaheer's break-up. However, work brings them together for one of their pending projects. During the shoot of the song, the star couple can be seen stealing loving glances at each other and hoping to get back. By the end of the video, they finally reunite following a wrap of their shoot.
As the name suggests, 'baarish' (rain) forms the backdrop of the entire music video.
Hina, who has appeared in many music videos, was recently seen in 'Patthar Wargi' and 'Bedard'. The song 'Patthar Wargi' was released worldwide on 16 May, featuring Tanmay Ssingh alongside the actress.
While Shaheer Sheikh is also a popular TV face and is known for featuring in hit shows like Navya, Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.
Shaheer was last seen in the music video 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri' which also featured Rashami Desai, Sana Saeed and Palaash Muchhal, according to NDTV.
