Himesh Reshammiya turns 47: From Jhalak Dikhlaja to Main Jahaan Rahoon, a look at his memorable songs

Bollywood music composer, singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya is celebrating his 47th birthday today, 23 July. He started his career with a production house that aired a number of television serials on Doordarshan, Ahmedabad, and Zee TV.

Reshammiya's debut as a composer in Bollywood was with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He further cemented a legacy on a solid bank of stellar compositions and hit songs crooned for films such as Bandhan, Aksar, Hello Brother and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among others. He eventually went on to make his acting debut in Aap Ka Suroor (2007). Reshammiya also mentors and judges in some most-watched singing reality shows of India.

According to India TV, Reshammiya is the first Indian singer to perform at the Wembley Arena and the Heineken music hall in Amsterdam.

On Reshammiya birthday, here are some of his best compositions

'Jhalak Dikhlaja'

Undoubtedly one of the most popular compositions of Reshammiya, 'Jhalak Dikhlaja' was featured in Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, Dino Morea's film Aksar and soon turned into the dance anthem for every party.

The song also fetched Reshammiya a nomination for Best Male Playback Singer at the Filmfare Awards. The remix of the number was also used in Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor starrer 2019 film The Body.

'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'

The song from the 2005 film of the same name became a rage as soon as it was released. Sung by Reshammiya and Shreya Ghoshal, he also made a special appearance when the track played during the end credits.

It was later re-composed for the film Hate Story 4 and crooned by Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Sameer Anjaan.

'Main Jahaan Rahoon'

'Main Jahaan Rahoon' is from Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif film Namastey London. The captivating lyrics and soulful music encapsulate the romantic tension between the leads of the film.

'Afsana Banake Bhool Na Jaana'

This song is from the 2006 film Dil Diya Hai is picturised on actors Hashmi, Geeta Basra and Ashmit Patel. The movie had six songs in total and all of which were composed by Reshammiya.

'Odh Li Chunariya'

Himesh Reshammiya made his debut as a music composer with 'Odh Li Chunariya' in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The song is picturised on actors Salman Khan and Kajol and is sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu.