Actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya has dropped the title song of his third and latest album Surroor 2021, on 11 June. His new album is a follow-up to his first-ever which was Aap Kaa Surroor that released in 2006.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer announced that "Surroor 2021 title track is out and fans can watch it on Himesh Reshammiya melodies youtube channel".

With this new song, Reshammiya has also introduced aspiring actress and model Uditi Singh as the new 'Surroor' girl in the music video.

Watch the song here:

The video of the title track clearly shows that Reshammiya is ‘back in OG style’. It also brings back his iconic cap in a reloaded way. The song is quite similar to his older tracks but features foot-tapping music that will cater much to the younger audience.

In the video, Reshammiya is seen in two different looks; the first as a rockstar wearing his trademark cap and the second as a businessman. Meanwhile, the track also has a part of an audience at ‘rockstar’ Himesh’s concert.

Reshammiya is currently seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 and was last seen on the big screen in Happy Hardy and Heer that released in 2020. In this movie, the singer-turned-actor played a double role.

Reshammiya rose to fame with the title track of the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne which was his debut song as a playback singer. This song emerged as a huge hit. Soon after, he won hearts worldwide for delivering chartbusters like Jhalak Dikhlajaa (Aksar), Tera Mera Milna (Aap Kaa Surroor: The Movie), Chakna (Namastey London), and many more.

He is also loved and appreciated for party numbers such as Hookah Bar, Why Does It Happen In Love? Among others to his name.