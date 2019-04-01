Himesh Reshammiya to make acting comeback with Main Jahan Rahoon, The Xposé Returns

Himesh Reshammiya is making a comeback to acting with his new romantic-drama Main Jahan Rahoon. Interestingly, the title is derived from his own composition from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's hit movie, Namastey London.

Himesh Reshammiya announces love story... Titled #MainJahanRahoon [will be made into a franchise]... Starring Himesh, who is currently undergoing acting workshops... Directed by Rajesh Sethi [who was associated with Yash Chopra]... Here's the first look of the film: pic.twitter.com/rnMW0fEQTz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019

The film, to be helmed by debut director Rajesh Sethi, will eventually be made into a franchise. Reshammiya has collaborated with Javed Akhtar for the film's album, which will include as many as seven songs. Sethi told Mumbai Mirror that the search for the female lead and other cast members is underway, and the team will start shooting on 27 September, to mark Yash Chopra birth anniversary.

Main Jahan Rahoon, Himesh admits, will belong to the Yash Chopra's school of romance. "I can promise you that in terms of visuals and writing, it will be in the zone of a Yash Chopra film. Rajesh ji has developed a sensitive story based on real incidents", Himesh told the daily, adding that the film will primarily be canned in UK and Delhi.

The singer-composer-actor has also bought the rights to make a biopic on Bishnu Shreshtha, a soldier in the Indian Army who fought 40 armed robbers in a running train (Maurya Express) on 2 September, 2010. He was awarded the Sena Medal for bravery and Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak medal for his gallantry during the event. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, journalist Praful Shah will be penning the screenplay.

Himesh Reshammiya acquires rights of biopic on Bishnu Shrestha... An army officer who fought armed robbers in a train... Lead actor under finalisation... Also, Himesh will announce four new films *as an actor*... Includes the sequel of #TheXposé, titled #TheXposéReturns. pic.twitter.com/PoZZme4S2G — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

Apart from the aforementioned films, Himesh will also announce four other films in the next month, including a sequel to his 2014 thriller The Xposé, titled The Xposé Returns. He will also serve as a judge on Super Star Singer, a kids' singing reality show, for which he has already started shooting.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 16:12:51 IST