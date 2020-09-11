Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women writes to NCW urging them to back Kangana Ranaut
A copy of the letter has also been sent to the member secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women
The Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women on Thursday wrote to the national women’s panel, urging it to take up the issue of actor Kangana Ranaut's “harassment” with appropriate authorities.
The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the 33-year-old actor.
Writing to the National Commission for Women (NCW), state body Member Secretary Sandeep Negi said they have taken suo moto cognizance of media reports about the “incidents of harassment” of Ranaut at the hands of officials from the BMC, Mumbai Police, and political leaders.
"As this is a well-known fact that Kangana Ranaut hails from Himachal Pradesh, this commission intends to take up the issue with your office for taking up the matter with appropriate authorities," the Himachal panel said.
A copy of the letter has also been sent to the member secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Karni Sena backs Kangana Ranaut, stages protest against Sanjay Raut in Gorakhpur
The Karni Sena burnt Sanjay Raut's effigy during a protest at Shastri Chowk in Gorakhpur city and demanded an apology from him for his language against Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel enroute Mumbai after testing negative for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh
Kangana Ranaut, about to return to Mumbai amid tensions with Shiv Sena, is accompanied by Y-plus category security.
IMPPA condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow, urges actor, Shiv Sena to resolve issues
IMPPA, in a statement, asked why Kangana Ranaut was not summoned for a reply before BMC decided to carry out the demolition work.