Hilary Swank's Netflix space drama Away to release on 4 September; see teaser

Netflix's space drama series Away, starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank, will debut on 4 September, the streamer has announced.

The official log line of the show is: "As American astronaut Emma Green (Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew's journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind."

Netflix shared the first look images alongside a brief teaser of Away. The clip shows Swank as a lonely astronaut, floating away in the space station as she longingly looks at a photograph of her family.

"I miss you guys. I love you so much. I wish I could be with you right now. But just remember, the further away I get, I’m just getting closer to being back to you," says her voiceover.

Hillary Swank takes her self-quarantine up a notch in 'Away' teaser ️ Coming to Netflix Sept. 4pic.twitter.com/5R7Wu4vI03 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 7, 2020

Swank serves as executive producer to the show. Away is created by Andrew Hinderaker, who is also attached to executive produce.

Jessica Goldberg is the showrunner for the 10-episode series. Edward Zwick will direct the first episode, penned by Hinderaker. Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Jeni Mulein are the other executive producers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)