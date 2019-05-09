Hilary Swank to play lead in, executive produce Netflix's 10-episode sci-fi drama Away

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank has been roped in to feature in Netflix drama Away, reports Variety.

Featuring as American astronaut Emma Green, Swank will play the role of a wife and mother who will have to leave her husband and adolescent daughter to lead an international space crew travelling to Mars.

Advertisement

The series will be based on Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name. The narrative upholds emotions of hope, humanity and the need to support one another in order to achieve great things.

The 10-episode drama, which also has Swank serve as executive producer, was greenlit by Netflix back in June, 2018.

Jessica Goldberg of The Path-fame comes in as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer, along with Katims, Reeves, Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee and Andrew Hinderaker, who penned the pilot episode. Ed Zwick is set to direct the first episode.

Away is one of the two ventures exploring the mammoth journey of making it to the Red Planet. Nat Geo aired the first season of their original series Mars in 2016.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 12:39:07 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.