You are here:

Hilary Swank joins Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley in political action thriller The Hunt

Hilary Swank has joined Emma Roberts and Justin Hartley in the political action thriller, The Hunt.

The two-time Oscar winner will star in the film from Universal and Blumhouse, penned by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, reported Deadline.

Previously announced cast includes Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, and Glenn Howerton.

Craig Zobel, best known for Z for Zachariah, is attached to direct.

Lindelof is co-producing through his White Rabbit banner.

Cuse and Zobel will also serve as executive producers.

On the work front, Swank is presently seen in the Netflix film I Am Mother. The actress is also scheduled to star in and executive produce Netflix's 10-episode drama series Away.

The Hunt is slated to arrive in cinema halls on 27 September.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 15:22:54 IST