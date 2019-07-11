You are here:

Hilary Swank joins Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley in political action thriller The Hunt

Press Trust of India

Jul 11, 2019 15:19:58 IST

Hilary Swank has joined Emma Roberts and Justin Hartley in the political action thriller, The Hunt.

The two-time Oscar winner will star in the film from Universal and Blumhouse, penned by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, reported Deadline.

Previously announced cast includes Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, and Glenn Howerton.

Craig Zobel, best known for Z for Zachariah, is attached to direct.

Lindelof is co-producing through his White Rabbit banner.

Cuse and Zobel will also serve as executive producers.

On the work front, Swank is presently seen in the Netflix film I Am Mother. The actress is also scheduled to star in and executive produce Netflix's 10-episode drama series Away.

The Hunt is slated to arrive in cinema halls on 27 September.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 15:22:54 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Craig Zobel , Emma Roberts , Hilary Swank , Hollywood , Justin Hartley , The Hunt

also see

Quentin Tarantino on retiring from directing after 10th film: Given all I have to give to movies

Quentin Tarantino on retiring from directing after 10th film: Given all I have to give to movies

Harvey Weinstein's leaked audio from NYT interview shows him snapping at reporters before sexual assault expose

Harvey Weinstein's leaked audio from NYT interview shows him snapping at reporters before sexual assault expose

Ahead of re-release, Avengers: Endgame breaks Avatar's original box office record of $2.75 bn

Ahead of re-release, Avengers: Endgame breaks Avatar's original box office record of $2.75 bn