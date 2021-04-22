The 10-episode series takes place in the near future, as Sophie played by Hilary Duff tells her son the story of how she met his father.

Hulu has announced the sequel of the hit sitcom series How I Met Your Mother. Titled How I Met Your Father, it features Hilary Duff in the lead role. She is also one of the co-producers of the series along with Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, and Adam Londy.

Calling herself a huge fan of the original series, Duff said that she is looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. She is honoured and a little nervous that Carter and Craig have trusted her with the sequel of their ‘baby’. Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are the original creators of How I Met Your Mother and now have joined the sequel as executive producers, reports Variety.

I can't wait for you all to see the amazing brilliant stuff @iaptaker and @bergernight have cooked up. And @HilaryDuff is a treasure. I am TANTRUM level excited. #himyf https://t.co/6P3lelzBys — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 21, 2021

The sequel will track the journey of Sophie (played by Duff) where she tells her son how she met his father. In parallel storylines, her close-knit group of friends will find their own path trying to figure out who they are and what they want out of life. The series will also delve into their love lives in this age of dating apps.

The original hit series ran on CBS for nine seasons with over 200 episodes from 2005-2014. It featured Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, and Alyson Hannigan. The narrator was Bob Saget who also played the older version of Radnor’s character Ted Mosby.

CBS has earlier attempted for the sequel in 2013. The pilot episode was titled How I Met Your Dad starring Greta Gerwig with Meg Ryan as the narrator. However, it was shelved.

The series is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.