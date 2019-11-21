Hilary Duff confirms Adam Lamberg will reprise his role as Gordo in Lizze Mcguire reboot for Disney+

Hilary Duff's Lizzie Mcguire reboot at Disney Plus is bringing back yet another familiar face.

Original series star Adam Lamberg will return as David “Gordo” Gordon, one of Lizzie's childhood friends, in a recurring role on the new show. He joins the previously announced cast who plays the titular character's family -- Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie's mom Jo, her father Sam and her younger brother Matt, respectively.

Check out the announcements here

Hey now, hey now! @HilaryDuff has a special announcement about #LizzieMcGuire, the Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. Watch to find out! pic.twitter.com/9rHGkPU2Xf — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 20, 2019

Reunited and it feels so Gordo! Adam Lamberg returns and joins onscreen bestie @HilaryDuff for #LizzieMcGuire, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TdBM8k2YPq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 20, 2019

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” said Duff. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

Earlier this year, at D23 Expo Disney confirmed the Lizzie McGuire reboot was in production for Disney+, with the show continuing to follow Lizzie (Duff), now as an almost-30-year-old interior designer assistant living in New York City. She seemingly has it all – her dream job, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her old friends and some new ones to come, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

Original series creator Terri Minsky serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Duff and Rachel Winter also executive producing.

