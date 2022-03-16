Heropanti 2: New posters of Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria out; trailer to release on 17 March
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti will release on 29 April
Tiger Shroff has shared a new poster from his upcoming film Heropanti 2 today, 16 March. The makers of the film have also put out another poster featuring Tara Sutaria. The trailer of the film is set to release on Thursday, 17 March.
The action drama movie will hit theatres on 29 April.
Taking to his social media handles, Shroff shared a new poster of the film, which a sequel to his 2014 debut Heropanti. The War actor referenced his dialogue from the first film in the caption of the post. “Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi” was the caption of the post.
The poster for Heropanti 2 sees Shroff dressed to the nines in a suit. The actor is featured sitting on the bonnet of a car, while a group of men are pointing guns at him from all sides. Shroff looks completely geared up for a fight in the image
View the poster here:
Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi,
Aur Meri jaati nahi 💯#SajidNadiadwala ‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas , Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon 💥@TaraSutaria @Nawazuddin_S @arrahman @rajatsaroraa @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala @AAfilmsIndia pic.twitter.com/2PQgXKs0VR
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 16, 2022
The film will see Shroff reprise with role as Babloo. Heropanti 2 also sees the War actor reunite with his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also set to appear in the film. Shroff and Siddiqui have previously worked together in the film Munna Michael. A new poster for Sutaria’s character was shared with the caption “The sensational Inaaya, with wings of an angel wearing the devil's crown is here”. View the post here:
The sensational Inaaya, with wings of an angel wearing the devil's crown is here ⚡#SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas,
Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon@iTIGERSHROFF @TaraSutaria @Nawazuddin_S @arrahman @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala @AAFilmsIndia pic.twitter.com/7ScBWa0Zm7
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 16, 2022
Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who had earlier worked with Shroff in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The film has been produced by Sajid
Nadiadwala, credited for blockbusters Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Heropanti. This marks the third collaboration between Shroff, Nadiadwala and Khan.
AR Rahman will compose the music of Heropanti 2 while the story has been written by Rajat Arora. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 at the box office on Eid this year.
As for Tiger Shroff, the young actor is also set to appear in Ganapath Part I opposite Kriti Sanon. He will also star in the remake of the 90s film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.
also read
'After a long time, the theatres are going houseful': Alia Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi
"I think because there was very little actual information on the real Gangubai, a lot was left to the imagination. It wasn’t really an out-and-out impersonation of a real character, like what Ranveer Singh did in 83."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on discovering his Gangubai Kathiawadi in Alia Bhatt, success of the film and more
“I knew Gangubai would be loved. But I never expected this kind of unanimous acceptance for her amazing life.” says the director.
Alia Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi's success: 'It’s very humbling, very encouraging'
'It gives me the strength to keep doing what I am doing': Alia Bhatt on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi