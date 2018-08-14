Hermione Granger illustration depicting her as a black woman goes viral on Twitter as Potterheads laud fan art

Like all popular series, Harry Potter has seen through the years a significant amount of fan fiction and fan art surrounding it. While the final book in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was released in 2007, the fandom surrounding the magical trio refuses to subside. Sophia Canning recently posted an illustration of Hermione Granger, one of the three protagonists in the JK Rowing series, which has driven Twitter into a frenzy.

The illustration shows Hermione donning a SPEW badge, which stands for Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare.

A quick Hermione, living her best life✨ pic.twitter.com/I7hTUja1Jx — Sophia 🐥 (@peaceofseoul) August 12, 2018

Academy Award winning actress Patricia Arquette shared the illustration on Twitter

⚡️ “This black Hermione fan art is getting a lot of love”https://t.co/EOJ8ZLOt7O — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 14, 2018

The Potterheads among the Twitterati retweeted the image showing their support for the creation:

I love the Emma Watson version, I love the book version, I love the full on black Hermione fanart version. Hermione is just great — Peanut (@Espoux) August 13, 2018

Fellow artiste Sarah Rhys also appreciated the work

This is beautiful, it obviously took a ton of skill, but I can't imagine it was quick. It's ok to admit to dedicating time and effort on creating something, admirable even! — Sara Rhys / illustrator (@drawingsara) August 13, 2018

There were a number of people who expressed their discomfort with the idea of a black Hermione to which Sophia replied:

Ugh people are discoursing about black Hermione on my really old hp fanart like “I’m all for black empowerment but she’s white in canon” “I don’t really mind [black Hermione] but it frustrates me” “Rowling said she was black for brownie points” like shut the fuck up dumbasses — Sophia 🐥 (@peaceofseoul) August 12, 2018

Incidentally, Noma Dumezweni, a black actress, had been cast as Hermione Granger in two-part stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

