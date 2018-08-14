You are here:

Hermione Granger illustration depicting her as a black woman goes viral on Twitter as Potterheads laud fan art

FP Staff

Aug,14 2018 18:24:15 IST

Like all popular series, Harry Potter has seen through the years a significant amount of fan fiction and fan art surrounding it. While the final book in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was released in 2007, the fandom surrounding the magical trio refuses to subside. Sophia Canning recently posted an illustration of Hermione Granger, one of the three protagonists in the JK Rowing series, which has driven Twitter into a frenzy.

The illustration shows Hermione donning a SPEW badge, which stands for Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare.

Academy Award winning actress Patricia Arquette shared the illustration on Twitter

The Potterheads among the Twitterati retweeted the image showing their support for the creation:

Fellow artiste Sarah Rhys also appreciated the work

There were a number of people who expressed their discomfort with the idea of a black Hermione to which Sophia replied:

Incidentally, Noma Dumezweni, a black actress, had been cast as Hermione Granger in two-part stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. 

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 18:25 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Daniel Radcliffe #Emma Watson #Fine Print #fineprint #Harry Potter #Hermione Granger #JK Rowling #Ron Weasley #Ronald Weasley

also see

Justin Timberlake to release his book titled Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me

Justin Timberlake to release his book titled Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me

Twinkle Khanna's third novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, to release in early September

Twinkle Khanna's third novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, to release in early September

On Harry Potter's 38th birthday, a look at the most iconic moments from his big screen journey

On Harry Potter's 38th birthday, a look at the most iconic moments from his big screen journey