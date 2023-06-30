Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 idiots that came out in 2009 and starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, was an all time blockbuster and became the first film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark. But why has the filmmaker not made a sequel in these last 14 years? In an interview with DNA, Joshi revealed, “It will be fun if a sequel happens. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love. And he doesn’t want to disappoint the audience. He has shared a few ideas with me about the sequel. But when you ask him about it after a few months, he reveals that the ideas are not working out.”

He added, “So he is keen to make it (the sequel). Whenever it will happen, we will enjoy working on it, and the audience will enjoy watching it.”

Hirani’s next ‘Dunki‘ with Shah Rukh Khan

Treating his insta family, Shah Rukh dropped a video, wherein he has expressed his happiness that the Dunkiteam was able to finish the shoot on time and talked about his experience of shooting in Saudi. The actor conveyed special thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Films for permitting the crew to shoot at “spectacular locations”. While sharing the video, The Veer-Zaara actor wrote in the caption, “A very big Shukran to Saudi Arabia Ministry Of Culture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of Dunki so smooth…”

In the -viral video, SRK can be seen carrying his rough bearded look and sporting a black coat atop a navy blue shirt. The actor can be seen accessorising himself with matching sunglasses and standing in the middle of the Arabian desert and at the forefront of a mountain. The video opens by showing the beautiful sandy location, when after a few seconds SRK enters the frame and said, “There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi. So I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast for making it look so lovely. Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality. So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all. On to the red sea festival.”

Coming back to the comedy movie, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial also marks the first that the superstar will be paired opposite Taapsee Pannu in the titular character. Apart from SRK and Taapsee, the movie also features Boman Irani and Satish Shah in prominent roles. The comedy film is expected to hit the theatres around December next year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.