Kartik Aaryan has made a place for himself in the industry after years of struggle. He’s now one of the most promising names in the business and a star in his own right. Recently, a video went viral on social media where Aaryan could be seen surprising his mother with a brand new Mini Cooper worth Rs 40 lacs, and fans were in awe.

This video was originally shared by Aaryan on his YouTube page last year. And one fan commented seeing this- “Yeh same SSR jaisa hai.” Another one wrote- “This is the reason he is one of most loved actor in bollywood right now. So humble, so grounded, no tantrums and showbaazi at all. Stay same Kartik, Cheers!!” One more person stated- “People do a lot for themselves but keeping your bucket list aside and fulfilling your parents bucket list is the key to a successful life. Heartiest congratulations to Kartik and his family on a lovely car. Birthday wishes to aunty ji.”

Just like Aaryan, Rajput too was an outsider, immensely grounded and very close to his mother. This could be one of the reasons why fans are drawing the comparisons.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 on 14 June 2020. The nation remembers the gifted actor on his death anniversary even today.

Rajput made his debut in the entertainment industry with a supporting role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He got his big break in the show Pavitra Rishta, where he played the lead role. Soon, he made his big screen debut with Kai Po Che. From then on, he starred in several films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Sonchiriya. His last movie was Dil Bechara, which was released posthumously.

Coming to Kartik, after Shehzada, he has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up for this year and will also be seen in the 3rd installment of Aashiqui. He also has Kabir Khan’s untitled story in his kitty.

