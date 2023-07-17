While interacting with The Hollywood Reporter, Hayley Atwell couldn’t thank Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie. She said, “I was finally given the trust and the platform … to show more range and to show more emotional depth in a franchise or something of this size. It’s been a deliverance of a long time coming. After 17 years in this industry, I’ve finally been able to do something at this level, with this quality of filmmaking, and I’d never been afforded that before.”

She added, “There’s about 20 minutes of footage of us [drifting] over and over again. And then Tom led a round of applause from the crew, and McQ said, ‘Tom put his life in your hands just then and he wouldn’t have allowed you to do that had he not believed that you could look after him, too.’ So they’re never short on their praise for when actors come in and deliver for them. That’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Mission Impossible 7‘s box-office

Tom Cruise has been entertaining and enthralling the globe as an actor for over four decades and as Ethan Hunt for over 27 years. It all began in 1996 and we are now in 2023, and the legend’s tirelessness and tenacity continue. The latest film of the Mission Impossible franchise, called Dead Reckoning Part One, seems to have set the box office ablaze. With an estimated collection of over Rs 12.80 crore in India on day one and 160 million dollars internationally in its first three days, it’s all set to be a juggernaut. In North America, the collections are between 85 to 90 million dollars. The overseas numbers have been reported by Variety.

Tom Cruise on doing action

The man is relentless in his pursuit to entertain fans, even if it involves performing death-defying. Talking to Collider, he said, “I know I’ve done some wild things, I know I’ve done some wild things. I think you probably have a better way to look at it than I do because I’m so inside of them when I’m doing it,” then he added: “I just know what we try to do with these films, and actually all of my movies.”