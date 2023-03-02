Here's what to expect from the American TV show Yellowstone's spin-off 6666

After a long wait, Yellowstone fans can finally get happy again as the makers are all set to release the show’s spin-off ‘6666‘ this year. This comes after the success of the previous prequels – 1883 and 1923, leaving fans wondering about what is there in store for them in the upcoming season. Known for its plot-twisting and intriguing storyline, The Yellowstone’s 6666 has already got the audience talking. Revolving around the story of the Dutton family and the family’s Montana ranch, the upcoming series is expected to depict the real perspective of a cattle ranch, however, this time in West Texas.

What has been confirmed about 6666?

The series which will focus on the legendary 6666 Ranch in West Texas has been named after it and is pronounced as ‘Four Sixes’. Produced by Taylor Sheridan, much of the season has been filmed in a 6666 real-life setting, seemingly making space for more groundwork.

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666,” read the show’s official synopsis.

While the release date and cast for the upcoming season are yet to be known, it will be aired on Paramount’s streaming service. With the prequel spin-offs, 1883 and 1923 are already leaving fans with a lot of curiosity. They are now wondering what 6666 will result in or if it will mark the end of Yellowstone.

While 1883 was released on Paramount+ in 2021, it was followed by a second prequel, 1923 in 2022.

6666: Cast

While the cast is yet to be announced officially for the Yellowstone spin-off, fans have been speculating about a lot of names that might star in the show. A few names including Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White), the clumsy Yellowstone ranch hand, and his fiance Emily (Kathryn Kelly) are expected to feature this time, keeping in view they return to the Texas ranch at the end of Season 4.

Ryan Bingham who played the character of Walker on Yellowstone is also expected to make an appearance on the show along with a good chance of Taylor Sheridan’s appearance.