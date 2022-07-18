The progression of the Gray Man's character from being in charge to taking charge is shown by Ryan Gosling.

With Ryan Gosling starrer The Gray Man, Netflix is preparing yet another gift for fans of action drama.

A trained assassin who was recruited from federal prison, Sierra Six, also known as The Gray Man, is a member of the CIA's top-secret Sierra programme. Although one of the best and extremely skilled, Sierra Six became the focus of the CIA and a massive manhunt when certain circumstances changed.

Feeling excited for the audience to watch this film, Ryan tells how much he would have loved such a film growing up. He said, “Personally, it’s the kind of film that I would have loved growing up. It’s the kind of film that made me want to make movies. It has such an amazing cast and it walks such an interesting tonal line. It gives you all of the larger-than-life action sequences and set pieces, but at the same time you get to follow these characters.”

The Gray Man would be a new experience for all the Ryan Gosling fans across the world to see him in a never-seen-before avatar in a Russo Brothers’ action thriller.

The Gray Man is releasing on 22nd July on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.