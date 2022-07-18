Here's what Ryan Gosling has to say about The Gray Man
The progression of the Gray Man's character from being in charge to taking charge is shown by Ryan Gosling.
With Ryan Gosling starrer The Gray Man, Netflix is preparing yet another gift for fans of action drama.
A trained assassin who was recruited from federal prison, Sierra Six, also known as The Gray Man, is a member of the CIA's top-secret Sierra programme. Although one of the best and extremely skilled, Sierra Six became the focus of the CIA and a massive manhunt when certain circumstances changed.
Feeling excited for the audience to watch this film, Ryan tells how much he would have loved such a film growing up. He said, “Personally, it’s the kind of film that I would have loved growing up. It’s the kind of film that made me want to make movies. It has such an amazing cast and it walks such an interesting tonal line. It gives you all of the larger-than-life action sequences and set pieces, but at the same time you get to follow these characters.”
The Gray Man would be a new experience for all the Ryan Gosling fans across the world to see him in a never-seen-before avatar in a Russo Brothers’ action thriller.
The Gray Man is releasing on 22nd July on Netflix.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Prominent Greek actor-director Dimitris Lignadis found guilty of two rapes
Dimitris Lignadis, 57, was found guilty by an Athens court Wednesday in two out of four cases of rape.
Amber Heard's attorneys seek mistrial; Say juror served improperly
A new court filing alleges one of the jurors in the Depp-Heard defamation trial served improperly.
The Boys cast breaks silence on Season 4 after a fantastic season 3 finale
The overwhelming finale has left the audience teeming with questions and theories. The cast of the series has now dropped hints on what fans can expect from Season 4 of the hit Prime Video show season.