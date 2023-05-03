Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekar are the top 3 actresses of the Hindi film industry from this generation, if we go by their Filmfare award wins.

Alia has won 5 Filmfare Awards – 2015: Best actress critics for Highway, 2017: Best actress for Udta Punjab, 2019: Best actress for Raazi, 2020: best actress for Gully Boy & 2023: Best actress for Gangubai.

Deepika Padukone has won 3 Filmfare Awards – 2008: best debut actress for Om shanti Om,

2014: Best actress for Ram Leela and 2016: Best Actress for Piku

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar has also won 3 Filmfare Awards – 2016 : Best Debut female for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, 2020: Best Actress for Sonchiriya & 2023: Best Actress for Badhaai Do!

Between the three, these towering performers have won 11 Filmfare Awards and we can’t wait for what’s in store from them in the years to come.

The biggest fashion event of the year has started and we have already seen our desi faces conquering the world with their sartorial choices. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt made her stunning debut as she donned a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette designed by Prabal Gurung.

Sharing her Met Gala look on social media, Alia wrote, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

