If Samantha Prabhu has taught us anything, it’s the meaning of true, unadulterated stardom! The star clearly dominated Ormax’s ‘Stars India Loves’ list in 2022 and topped the list for 7 consecutive months, from April to October, speaking volumes for her unparalleled popularity.

What’s most intriguing is that Samantha continued to hold the top spot thanks to the unwavering support of fans all over the nation, while the other leading ladies all had a clear reason for being there, whether it was new movie announcements, or other professional or personal developments in their lives.

While most have tried to decode the mystique around Samantha’s unparalleled popularity it solidly started with her cult song ‘Oo Antava’, a track from the blockbuster Pushpa that made her a household name. Over a year since its release, the song and Samantha’s fiery performance continues to trend and has left an indelible mark on the minds and hearts of people and has become the song that made a lasting impact in 2022 across music platforms.

While the song made her a fantasy poster-girl, her Koffee with Karan episode gave fans the opportunity to see the real and human side of the actress. Women across the country related to her personality as the otherwise shy star let her hair down, dazzled fans with her humour and down-to-earth demeanour on the show.

Samantha next headlined Yashoda, where she stepped out of her comfort zone into an action-packed role in the medical thriller and walked away with rave reviews for her performance in the film. Being an audience favourite, the actress had audiences rushing to theatres as Yashoda did encouraging box office business across all languages.

The actress also proved to not just be a ‘star India loved’ but a responsible one who chose to come out in the open about a skin condition she has been battling. Samantha spoke about being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune skin condition called ‘myositis’ and showcased a vulnerable side to audiences and fans as she called out how even stars have good and bad days both physically and emotionally.

Despite not constantly being in the public’s eye, the star has managed to create a special place in the hearts of audiences and is now all set to dominate multi-industries.

