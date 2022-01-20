While Vinil Mathew's unconventional take on romance, human relationships, and Hindi pulp fiction is still garnering much-deserved love, we caught the progressive storyteller getting candid about his inspiration behind joining cinema.

Vinil Mathew is on a roll with the success of Haseen Dillruba – It became the most-watched film on the OTT platform in 2021. Haseen Dillruba has been trending on the top ten most-watched Netflix movies for 17 weeks in a row now, beating Spider-Man: Far from home, Red Notice, and others.

While Mathew's unconventional take on romance, human relationships, and Hindi pulp fiction is still garnering much-deserved love, we caught the progressive storyteller getting candid about his inspiration behind joining cinema.

The celebrated filmmaker revealed, “Mani Ratman's film Roja inspired me to work in the movies. It was a film like no other and gave voice to a crucial subject. It had a vision and a craft that Indian cinema had not seen before - from drama to cinematography to the music album. I watched the film in a loop. It made me fall in love with this space."

Mathew has a forte in bringing the raw human emotions out on the screen. Both his projects, Hasee Toh Phasee and Haseen Dillruba, became a massive hit owing to their refreshing take on romance.