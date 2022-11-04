Hombale Films ‘Kantara‘ popularity is constantly creating examples of it’s success. While the film is receiving great love and support from the critics, celebrities, and many dignitaries from different fields, its fanbase has been spread across all the corners. As recently the, honorable Shri Piyush Goyal, Honorable Nirmala Sitharaman praised the film, now one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport, former South African international cricketer AB de Villiers, has also joined the league to hail the name of Kantara.

Recently the writer, director and actor of the film Rishab Shetty met the former South African international cricketer AB de Villiers. As a video of their meet has been revealed, both the experts of their fields were seen having a great time together. The video captured former South African international cricketer AB de Villiers hailing the name of Kantara with utmost joy. This has further added one more feather to the rising glory of the film while we await to see how the film will create more examples of its rising success. Moreover, they also celebrated their meet while sharing a video on their social media encapsulating the moments of the meet and some glimpses of the film and on ground match shots of AB de Villiers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Apart from this, ‘Kantara‘ has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from different fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur and a few days back renowned Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also watch the film with his devotees in Bengaluru at his ashram. Kantara’ also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.