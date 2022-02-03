Here's what Ananya Panday has been up to apart from promoting Gehraiyaan; details inside
The sun is shining brighter than usual for the talented Ananya Panday. While her work as an actor is being appreciated by all, her latest outing in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan has been the talk of the town for her layered and impactful performance. And while she's basking in the love that's being showered on her, she's inundated with offers from noteworthy banners and directors.
A well-placed source from the industry informs, "Ananya has been approached for some very interesting projects and she has been reading scripts. From what we know the young actress has shown interest in one of the projects, she has really liked the story. Both the makers and Ananya are up to collaborate for the project and if everything goes well then we would hear about the announcement of this project very soon."
Ananya will next be seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan which is touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. With the love, the makers have released for the trailer and the songs so far, the anticipation for the release of the film is only growing as we come close to the release date. The young actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and will be seen in a very different avatar which we have not seen her perform so far in her career.
Her upcoming film Gehraiyaan is all set to release on 11 February on Amazon Prime while Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which is also with Siddhant Chaturvedi, actress will start prep for it soon. Ananya has a huge release in the second half of the year which is Liger alongside Vijay Devrakonda. Liger will mark Ananya's first Pan-India project and her debut in regional cinema.
