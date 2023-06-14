Bollywood’s leading actress Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the biggest release of the year with the film Adipurush. The excitement around the film and her character Janaki is palpable as fans can’t wait to see her in the role. Today, Kriti was spotted out and about for promotions where she was seen wearing an intricate, iconic shawl that represents iconic and eternal Ayodhya tales.

Kriti Sanon was looking elegant in the handcrafted shawl piece. Krit’s handcrafted shawl caught everyone’s attention as it was only a unique piece made for one and crafted over time. The shawl took more than 2 years to be handcrafted and went through four processes before becoming the artwork, including Research and Digitally Drawing, hand painting, hand embroidery, and detailing.

The shawl consists of 4 iconic pictorial references from the epic of Sita’s unshakeable devotion in Ashok Vatika, Laxman’s selfless service in Panchavati, Hanuman’s Bhakti in Ram darbar, and Ram’s Strength and humbleness in Swayamvar. Kriti carried the entire look with pride and was looking beautiful, besides this, her lovely smile was adding effortless charm to her entire appearance.

Kriti’s appearance has left fans enthralled and she is being hailed as the best choice for Janaki. Fans and audiences are excited to watch Kriti’s performance as Sita in Adipurush. Her grace, her magnificent aura, and her tall demeanor make her fit for the character. With every asset being dropped, the excitement around the film is off the charts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Adipurush, the actress will now be seen in ‘The Crew’ and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

