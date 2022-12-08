Here's how 'Vikram Vedha' actor Rohit Saraf is celebrating his 26th birthday today
The actor revealed that he will be spending his day amongst family and friends, unwinding before welcoming the new year.
It is heartthrob Rohit Saraf’s birthday! Here’s how the nation’s crush is celebrating! 2022 has been a big year for actor Saraf! From starring in Vikram Vedha alongside Bollywood legends to finally getting to release the second instalment of the much anticipated Mismatched to being the face for over a dozen brands, Rohit Saraf’s 25 has been the definition of Hot and Happening
Which is why the actor has decided to have a chilled and laid back birthday. The actor revealed that he will be spending his day amongst family and friends, unwinding before welcoming the new year.
When asked to share a little something about his year so far and what excites him about turning a year older, the actor said, “I guess it’s something to be grateful for to say I spent this year doing things I love, with people I love. I definitely am aware that my 25th has been so much larger than what most can claim and I am grateful for that. I feel like I learnt a lot, grew a lot this year. I am so stoked for the year I had and I can only hope to do more and do better as I turn 26”
The actor does have quite the calendar filled with various endorsement deals, Ishq Vishk Rebound and a few other big projects that are still in nascent stages. We truly hope that 26 becomes the nation’s crush’s best year so far! Wishing him a warm and peaceful birthday.
