‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ is looking like the purest soulful musical romantic love story, that has cemented its place in the hearts of the audience. It was indeed a very thoughtful approach of the makers who directly brought the content of the film to the audience instead of opting for any marketing gimmicks. All this led to a rise in demand for the trailer to watch more of this pure love story.

The trailer of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ was eagerly awaited by the masses. From its soulful music to its large-scale mesmerizing visuals, to the crackling chemistry of the blockbuster Jodi, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani, the film has been presented to the audience mainly on its content.

The promo gives away a lot and yet gives away nothing. It’s about a boy and a girl, their quirky families and how hilarity ensues when they fall in love and how intensity takes center stage as time and narrative pass by. We have seasoned actors like Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav as a part of the ensemble. The frames looks gorgeous and so does Advani. She aces her breakdown scenes with élan.

This has certainly led to creating an apt image of the film that is a pure love story. Ensuring the reach over noise and a solid reach has been created in terms of placing the film in the heads of the audience, the marketing of the film helped a lot to pitch the idea of the film as a pure love story.

