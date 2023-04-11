The way Pushpa The Rise set its rule all across was truly exemplary and ever since then, the audience were dying to watch its sequel. After rising the excitement with two unique concept videos announcing the film, the first poster of Pushpa 2 The Rule came as an absolute treat from the makers that took over the minds within no time.

The nation was left standstill for a couple of days with the release of Where is Pushpa? snippet that went on to create extremely high anticipation for the launch of the unique concept video #HuntForPushpa which dropped at 4.05 PM on the eve of Icon star Allu Arjun’s birthday. While the audience was just craked out with these two asset videos, the Pan India star dropped the first look poster that just blow away everyone’s mind like madness. Retaining the iconic swag of Allu Arjun the poster brought the character of Pushpa Raj in a whole new avatar that left the masses awestruck.

As we say, this was just the beginning, the real fever went on to transcend to the next level when the poster was published on the first page of newspapers for the first time in 120 cities on Allu Arjun’s Birthday. The popularity of the poster gave a new meaning to the term, ‘Viral’ with Pushpa look filters on Instagram and some fans coming out on the streets donning the look to the concept video being shared by fans from Mumbai to Prayagraj from Kottayam to Itarsi.

Having seen such an enormous craze among the masses around the nation, Pushpa 2 The Rule very aptly proved the line Pushpa “Flower Nahi Fire Hai‘ in all the senses.

